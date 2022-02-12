Advertisement

70-year-old Evansville man dies following Janesville crash

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man from Evansville has died after a Saturday night crash in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash in the area of W USH 14 and N CTE E at around 7:40 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie was driving his med-sized sedan eastbound before he crossed the center line and hit another mid-sized sedan traveling westbound, head on.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team responded to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

