70-year-old Evansville man dies following Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man from Evansville has died after a Saturday night crash in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash in the area of W USH 14 and N CTE E at around 7:40 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie was driving his med-sized sedan eastbound before he crossed the center line and hit another mid-sized sedan traveling westbound, head on.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team responded to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.