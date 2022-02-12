Absentee voting ends Friday in Wisconsin for spring primary election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Absentee voting ends Friday in Wisconsin ahead of the Spring Primary Election.

The City of Fort Atkinson reminded residents there is no absentee voting on Monday.

“Voters are recommended to visit www.myvote.wi.gov for additional information on the election and their ballot,” said the city’s clerk Michelle Ebbert.

The Spring Primary Ballot in Fort Atkinson includes six candidates for the city’s school board and residents are allowed to pick up to two candidates. The four highest candidates will advance to the April 5 Spring Election.

The candidates are:

Matt Loup

Rebecca Van Ess

Robynn Selle

Sam LaMuro

Dale Prisk

Christopher J. Rogers

Voters must bring a photo ID with them in order to vote. Voters must also wear masks and the city is asking voters to practice social distancing, the City added.

Polls in Fort Atkinson will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Gym at 101 N. Main Street.

