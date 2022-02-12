Advertisement

Cold Weekend Ahead

Few Flurries At Times
Cold Temps
Cold Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An Arctic cold front swings through southern Wisconsin this evening. It will bring a quick burst of snow which will lead to a covering of snow. The bigger story will be the rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds. This will allow for a quick refreeze of roadways and anything wet, could be slick. Overnight lows dip into the middle single digits.

The weekend will much colder with arctic high pressure in control. This will spell highs into the lower and middle teens both days and overnight lows into the single digits. There will be two weak disturbances pass by. The first will be Saturday night with a few flurries. The second will be Sunday night with a few snow showers and perhaps a quick dusting of snow. Daytime hours should have a good amount of sunshine.

Next week starts off calm with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going from the 20s Monday to the 30s Tuesday. Things get very interesting by the middle of the week. Ahead of our next weathermaker, temperatures will soar into the 40s Wednesday. This will lead to rain showers. As colder air filters in Thursday, rain changes to snow and accumulations are possible. The track is very important, and more specifics will be ironed out in the days ahead.

