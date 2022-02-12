DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 individual income tax filing season opened Jan. 24, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is offering extra identity protection for taxpayers.

The DOR’s new Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN program is the newest way it is securing taxpayers’ personal information.

Once a taxpayer requests and receives their Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN, they can use it to securely file their Wisconsin individual income tax return and homestead credit claims.

“The goal of the PIN program is to keep refunds in the right hands and out of the pockets of fraudsters,” Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said. “Another important thing to keep in mind about fraud, is that unless you have contacted us first, we never call people without first sending a letter. So, if you are getting a call or a text from us, but you haven’t received a letter from us, that’s a red flag for fraud. We always send letters first.”

The DOR is also giving taxpayers the following reminders:

Taxpayers should have all their W-2 forms before filing their tax return. If you have not received your W-2s, contact your employer. The DOR can help locate W-2s after March 1.

File electronically to save time and money and increase accuracy and security.

The DOR call center is extending its hours to 5:45 p.m. on April 5, 7, 12 and 14 to help during this busy time.

The individual income tax return filing deadline is April 18, 2022.

Support services and income tax forms are on the DOR website

Find information about e-filing or other tax preparation needs on the DOR’s website or call (608) 266-2772.

“We are here to help Wisconsinites file their returns on time and receive their refunds as our state continues to bounce back from the pandemic, and most refunds will be higher this year due to tax cuts signed into law by Governor Evers last July,” Barca said.

