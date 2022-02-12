Advertisement

Evers signs labor contracts for state troopers, workers

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed bills passed by the Legislature enacting new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals Evers signed Friday for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.

