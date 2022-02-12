Flurries Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Chilly temperatures continue through the weekend as a series of weak clipper systems impact the area over the next couple of days. The first system will move through tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries. Overnight lows will be frigid into the middle single digits. Skies clear for Sunday, but sunshine won’t help temperatures much with highs into the middle teens.

A second clipper system moves through Sunday night into Monday with snow showers that could result in a quick covering of snow. A mix of sun and clouds returns Monday with highs back to the upper 20s. The third clipper system moves through Monday night with a few more flurries and snow showers. A big pattern change will ensue from that point forward.

Southerly winds and sunshine return Tuesday ahead of our next weathermaker. This brings above normal temperatures into the upper 30s. Highs jump to the middle 40s Wednesday as a developing area of low pressure and cold front battle it out through the region. The timing and track of these two systems will determine what happens in southern Wisconsin. There has been a southerly trend in the precipitation so far this weekend in the data.

As of now, rain is likely Wednesday becoming a wintry mix Wednesday night. It will end as snow Thursday. With the southerly trend, it would take more of the moisture south and therefore leave us with less snow. Still a lot to iron out with this system and it’s too early to get specific. Stay tuned to the forecast into early this week!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.