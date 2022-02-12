Advertisement

Former UW-Milwaukee professor to plead to defrauding Chinese graduate students

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor has agreed to plead guilty to federal crimes connected to defrauding Chinese graduate students and visiting scholars.

The Journal Sentinel reported that according to a plea agreement filed Friday in federal court, Yue Liu created a foundation to help foreign graduate students at UW-Milwaukee meet various expenses.

Students wired $1.1 million to the foundation between 2016 and 2020.

Liu used some of the money to pay personal expenses and repay the university for research expenses.

A relative also paid Liu to become a research assistant at the school and several visiting scholars from China also paid him to spend time on campus. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

