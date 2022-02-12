FreshFin set to open second Madison location at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is opening its second Madison location this summer at Hilldale.

A spokesperson for the shopping center said the restaurant, known for its hand-crafted poke and grain bowls, will move in at 542 North Midvale Boulevard in between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus.

Diners can savor one of twelve house-crafted bowls or create their own, with the choice of all homemade sauces. The restaurant offers proteins that include all-natural chicken, slow-cooked pork and marinated tofu.

FreshFin also gives back to the community through its Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl initiative. Every time a restaurant rewards member earns a free bowl, FreshFin will donate a meal to Feeding America. Feeding America works with local food banks, food pantries and shelters.

FreshFin’s other Madison location is located at 502 University Avenue. The restaurant has other locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Wauwatosa and Glendale.

