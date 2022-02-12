Advertisement

FreshFin set to open second Madison location at Hilldale

FreshFin
FreshFin(FreshFin/Hilldale)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is opening its second Madison location this summer at Hilldale.

A spokesperson for the shopping center said the restaurant, known for its hand-crafted poke and grain bowls, will move in at 542 North Midvale Boulevard in between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus.

Diners can savor one of twelve house-crafted bowls or create their own, with the choice of all homemade sauces. The restaurant offers proteins that include all-natural chicken, slow-cooked pork and marinated tofu.

FreshFin also gives back to the community through its Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl initiative. Every time a restaurant rewards member earns a free bowl, FreshFin will donate a meal to Feeding America. Feeding America works with local food banks, food pantries and shelters.

FreshFin’s other Madison location is located at 502 University Avenue. The restaurant has other locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Wauwatosa and Glendale.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

PFAS test results came back with levels that are not concerning for people drinking water from...
Beloit PFAS test results come back low
Beloit tests for PFAs in water
Beloit tests for PFAs in water
Shon Barnes
Madison police chief marks one year leading the department
Madison Police chief reflects on one year leading the department
Madison Police chief reflects on one year leading the department