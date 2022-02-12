Advertisement

Gas prices are climbing, though southern Wisconsin lags behind in national average

By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices are up, but it’s easier to save in southern Wisconsin than in many other parts of the country.

AAA said Friday’s national average gas price sat at $3.48 per gallon. The group said it’s due to higher demand and lower supply, on top of tensions between Russian and Ukraine affecting crude oil prices.

Meanwhile the average gas price in Dane County Friday was $3.15, more than 30 cents cheaper than the national average.

Wisconsin’s average was $3.24.

“One of the reasons that southern Wisconsin typically has lower gas prices than both the national and state averages is our proximity to gas distribution pipelines,” Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs with AAA, said. He was referring to the pipelines near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Jarmusz said prices typically go up in the spring, as nice weather leads to more travel and higher demand for gas.

“[Prices] probably won’t come down anytime soon. I think really the best that we can hope for is a slowing to the increase,” he said.

He added, “What happens on the supply side is really going to be the biggest determinant of how high gas prices go and whether they continue to go up.”

The record high for gas prices in Wisconsin was set in 2008, according to AAA. The statewide average for diesel was $4.78.

