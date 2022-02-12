Janesville house fire causes estimated $30K in damage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday evening residential fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, the Janesville Police Department said.

According to JFD, crews were dispatched to Hawthorne Road at around 5 p.m. for a possible fire, with smoke and flames visible in the basement.

Once on scene, an occupant informed the firefighters that there was a fire in the basement on the east side of the duplex.

Crews found smoke throughout the east side of the duplex and a fire in the laundry area, the report said. The hose line was advanced to the basement and the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a clothes dryer that was in use at the time of the fire, JFD said. The fire then spread to the rest of the laundry area.

One adult and child were able to escape without injury. Four cats were located by the firefighters and also removed from the home.

The fire caused approximately $20,000 in property damage and $10,000 in content damage.

