MPD: Gun allegedly pointed at East Towne Mall worker

Police Lights from MGN
Police Lights from MGN(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers were dispatched to the East Towne Mall JCPenney’s early Saturday morning after they received a call that there was a person with a gun.

The incident occurred around 12:11 a.m. at 135 East Towne Mall, according to MPD.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim, who was working on salting the parking lot and sidewalks of the mall at the time of the incident.

The victim told officers that she was salting the sidewalk when she saw a gray or silver Ford SUV driving toward her.

The victim told officers that as the vehicle passed, the three younger-looking occupants laughed at her and the front passenger pointed a gun at her.

According to MPD, the victim reported that the car left briefly but then returned.

The car drove toward her again, and a passenger from the back of the vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The victim then ran to get her co-workers and call the police.

