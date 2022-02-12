Advertisement

MPD: Shots fired in south side road rage incident

(KVLY)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shots were fired Friday night on Madison’s south side following a road rage incident.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Park Street and Beld Street after a caller reported that a driver in a 4-door white sedan had shot at his vehicle.

The caller told officers that he and one passenger were driving on the Beltline before they and the suspect exited the Beltline at Park Street.

While stopped at a red light at Park Street and Badger Road, words were exchanged and the suspect threw orange soda into the other driver’s vehicle, a police report said. That individual then turned right, while the suspect continued driving north on Park Street.

After they eventually got back to Park Street, the person who reported the incident and his passenger noticed the suspect traveling behind.

They did a U-Turn and drove past the suspect to try and get a license plate number. The police report said the suspect continued northbound past the other vehicle when they heard three “pops.”

Police assessed the caller’s vehicle and reported it had been hit by three rounds- two in the windshield and one in the front driver’s side quarter panel. Officers located three, 9mm casings in the road.

No one was injured.

