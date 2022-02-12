Advertisement

Police allegedly find 17,000 grams of marijuana in Monroe residence during search

drug conspiracy arrest
drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested in Monroe after police allegedly found over 17,000 grams of marijuana, or more than 37 pounds, and other drugs Thursday morning in a residence on the city’s southwest side.

The Monroe Police Department reports officers conducted a search at a home around 5:05 a.m. on the 500 block of 21st street.

Police stated that they discovered a suspected marijuana growing operation on the property, a suspected Psilocybin mushroom growing operation and found a large amount of drugs.

Officers stated capturing the finding substances:

  • More than 17,000 grams (37 pounds) of marijuana
  • Over 200 suspected THC cartridges
  • 16 marijuana plants
  • Over 140 grams (1/3 pound) of Psilocybin mushrooms
  • Over 50 grams of suspected cocaine
  • More than 2 grams of suspected heroin

Officers continued, saying they also collected a pistol, a large amount of ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Mark McCoy, 47, is charged with alleged maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing THC, manufacturing psilocybin, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Tiffany Turner, 40, is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing THC, manufacturing psilocybin, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwayne Sandress, 53, was charged with alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were arrested and taken to the Green County Jail pending a court date.

Agents with the State Line Area Narcotics Team Task Force assisted officers with the search and arrests, which was part of a long-term investigation.

