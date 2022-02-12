Advertisement

SSM Health and Janesville Farmers Market partner for new SNAP program

Farmers market generic
Farmers market generic(source: Pixabay)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville and the Janesville Farmers Market are partnering on a new initiative to help the community.

SSM Health will be offering market vouchers for those who receive Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.

SSM Health recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing continued strain on families who are experiencing poverty or food insecurity.

“We saw a lot of success with the SSM Health SNAP program during the outdoor Farmers Market season and are excited to continue it,” SSM Health Director of Community Health Megan Timm said. “We hope that offering additional funding will help local families have access to nutritious foods they need.”

Community members must show their EBT/Quest Cards at the Farmers Market information booth in order to receive the voucher. The voucher will give them $20 to shop with at the Farmers Market.

Individuals may receive the benefit once each month, while funding lasts.

The indoor Janesville Farmers Market will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 19, March 5, March 19, April 2 and April 16 at Uptown Janesville.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program
Police Lights from MGN
MPD: Gun allegedly pointed at East Towne Mall worker
This morning at approximately 1:53 am, the OAFED responded into the Township of Dunn for a...
5 departments called to garage fire in Dunn
MPD: Shots fired in south side road rage incident