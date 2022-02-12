UW regents approve raises for president, chancellors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved raises for the system president and campus chancellors.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the regents approved the new pay plan Thursday. The move gives the president and chancellors a 2% raise.

Interim President Tommy Thompson’s salary will increase to $499,121 until he leaves office on March 18. He said he will donate his raise to charity.

Incoming permanent President Jay Rothman will make $550,000 annually when he takes over June 1.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s salary will increase to $618,278 and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone will make $420,471. UW-Platteville’s Dennis Shields will be the third-highest paid chancellor at $286,526.

