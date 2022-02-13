Advertisement

Cambridge community plunges for Dip for Dozer fundraising event

FROZEN LAKE
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cambridge community took a cold dip for a good cause today.

Each year the town hosts a jump into Lake Ripley’s frozen waters.

It’s called the Dip for Dozer in memory of a football player named Dustin Zuelsdorf, who went by “Dozer.”

Dozer passed away in 2004 in a motorcycle accident.

Founder Jana Evans said over the years this event has raised over $180,000 in scholarship money for football players at Cambridge High School.

Evans said she’s proud of the money raised and thankful for how the community has come together.

”It brings everyone together and a chance to have great memories about Dustin and what he did for all of our lives and keep his memory alive,” Evans said.

The community held off on the event last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it was back in full swing as people went all out with costumes and performances before taking the plunge.

