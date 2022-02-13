Advertisement

From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Justice Department has sided with Asian-American students suing Harvard University over the Ivy League school's consideration of race in its admissions policy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - America’s elite colleges are facing growing calls to end the decades-old tradition of giving an admissions boost to the relatives of alumni.

On campuses across the Ivy League, students have pushed officials to end legacy admissions, saying it’s rooted in racism.

Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, are adding their support.

And a bill in Congress from Democrats aims to outlaw the practice.

Many colleges defend legacy admissions, saying it helps build an alumni community and encourages donations.

But two colleges have ended the practice recently, giving opponents hope that others will follow.

