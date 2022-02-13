Advertisement

A Chilly Super Bowl Sunday

Light snow possible tonight
Chilly Super Bowl Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We picked up a few light snow showers and flurries overnight, but with high pressure in control today, skies are expected to become mostly sunny. Cool temperatures will continue across the region with highs today only reaching the teens. Wind chills will be below zero through the morning and single digits during the afternoon.

A Clipper will pass by to the west overnight. It will bring another opportunity for accumulating snow overnight. Accumulation will be around or under 1/4 of an inch. Milder temperatures will fill in by the middle of the week. Rain will be likely by Wednesday.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 314. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers/flurries. Low: 7. Wind: NW 10.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 25.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 36.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup

Latest News

Flurries Tonight
Flurries Possible Tonight
Cold Weekend
Cold Weekend Ahead
Cold Temps
Cold Weekend Ahead
Much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
A Few Rain and Snow Showers Today