A Chilly Super Bowl Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We picked up a few light snow showers and flurries overnight, but with high pressure in control today, skies are expected to become mostly sunny. Cool temperatures will continue across the region with highs today only reaching the teens. Wind chills will be below zero through the morning and single digits during the afternoon.

A Clipper will pass by to the west overnight. It will bring another opportunity for accumulating snow overnight. Accumulation will be around or under 1/4 of an inch. Milder temperatures will fill in by the middle of the week. Rain will be likely by Wednesday.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 314. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers/flurries. Low: 7. Wind: NW 10.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 25.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 36.

