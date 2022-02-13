Five-time badger racing champion Kevin Olson identified as man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of two-time USAC Midget Champion Kevin Olson is claiming Olson as the man who passed away at a local hospital Friday night following a crash in Janesville.

According to Olson’s family, the 70-year-old was killed in the highway crash, and his companion remains in critical condition.

Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, whom Olson obtained five championships with, said Olson was known for his quick wit, humor and passion for racing.

“Olson’s list of driving accomplishments only begins to describe him. Those who knew him, know that he was more than his accomplishments, BMARA said in a release. His love for midget racing was deep and he often let you know much he missed the good ole days.

In addition to being a a two-time USAC National Midget champion, Olson was a five-time BMRA champion and winner of the “Pepsi Nationals” at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie.

Olson’s final victory took place in July 21, 2019 at Angell Park. He was 68.

Kevin Olson victory at Angell Park Speedway at age 68! We will always remember Kevin Olson. We all cheered on July 21, 2019 when KO found his way to victory lane at the Angell Park Speedway at the age of 68. One of the most popular victories of all time. Posted by BMARA Racing on Saturday, February 12, 2022

