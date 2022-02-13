Matt Hamilton, Team USA Men’s Curling drop two on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland native Matt Hamilton and Team USA Men’s Curling suffered back to back losses on Saturday, first 7-6 to Norway and then 10-5 to Canada.

In the first match of the day, Norway jumped out with a big 6-1 lead by the end of the fifth end. USA tried to stage a comeback, John Shuster attempted a takeout that would have won the U.S. the match but didn’t quite get it and Norway came away with the victory.

In the second match of the day Canada taking early control in the match with a steal of four in the second end. Canada was up 7-1 until Shuster scored a triple in the sixth end to close the gap to 7-4.

Ultimately Canada was able to hold the U.S. off and snap a two-game losing streak of their own.

Team USA will play again on Sunday at 6:05 a.m. against China who is also 2-3.

