Advertisement

Public Health looking for dog in Madison

Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park.
Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a man and another dog at the Odana School Dog Park Thursday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at 678 S. Segoe Road in Madison.

The bite occurred when two dogs were fighting over a tennis ball, and the biter dog bit a small white dog in the ear. The biter dog is possibly a medium-sized black Border Collie-type dog.

The male victim stepped in while the two dogs were fighting and was bit while getting the biter dog to let go of the other dog’s ear.

The male owner of the small white dog left immediately to get veterinary care for his dog.

The biter dog’s owner was female.

Public Health is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Public Health is reminding people that if you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, you should treat it like a car accident by exchanging contact information with the other person.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup

Latest News

FROZEN LAKE
Cambridge community plunges for Dip for Dozer fundraising event
Winter Carnival
Winter Carnival
Wisconsin Alumni Association on Winter Carnival
Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival returns
Rutgers tops Wisconsin 73-65.
Rutgers tops No. 14 Wisconsin, 3rd win in row over top 25 team