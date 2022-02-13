Public Health looking for dog in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a man and another dog at the Odana School Dog Park Thursday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at 678 S. Segoe Road in Madison.

The bite occurred when two dogs were fighting over a tennis ball, and the biter dog bit a small white dog in the ear. The biter dog is possibly a medium-sized black Border Collie-type dog.

The male victim stepped in while the two dogs were fighting and was bit while getting the biter dog to let go of the other dog’s ear.

The male owner of the small white dog left immediately to get veterinary care for his dog.

The biter dog’s owner was female.

Public Health is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

Public Health is reminding people that if you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, you should treat it like a car accident by exchanging contact information with the other person.

