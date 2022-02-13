Advertisement

Rutgers tops No. 14 Wisconsin, 3rd win in row over top 25 team

Rutgers tops Wisconsin 73-65.
Rutgers tops Wisconsin 73-65.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Rutgers downed a ranked team for the third straight game, beating No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65. The Scarlet Knights knocked off then-No. 13 Michigan State 84-63 a week ago Saturday and No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday. This marks the first time in program history they’ve beaten a Top 25 team in three consecutive games. Paul Mulcahy put Rutgers ahead with 4:02 left by sinking a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 spurt. Rutgers is 15-9 overall and is 4-1 against Top 25 teams this season. Wisconsin is 19-5 and dropped a half-game behind No. 13 Illinois in the Big Ten standings.

