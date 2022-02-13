Advertisement

Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival returns

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE BRAVED THOSE COLD TEMPS FOR THE WISCONSIN UNION'S ANNUAL WINTER CARNIVAL TODAY.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people braved the cold temperatures for the Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival today.

The 80-year-old tradition returned for fully in-person celebrations after a hybrid carnival last year.

The Winter Carnival features a variety of events and activities that showcases wintertime fun.

“We believe Wisconsin is beautiful year-round, and there are always ways to get involved in the outdoors, including during the winter. We showcase some of those ways here,” Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said. “We also believe in creating ways for people to connect with one another. During the time of COVID-19, those connections are more important than ever.”

The main attraction of the Winter Carnival is Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota.

Carnival goers say the life-size inflatable statue makes for the perfect photo-op.

“It’s a big Madison tradition. It’s a great photo-op. People love coming here to take pictures, especially if it’s warmer than today,” Winter Carnival goer Paris Boswell said.

Most events have wrapped up for the weekend, but there is still time to check out Rail Jam until 9 p.m. tonight, followed by a free concert.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

Winter Carnival
Winter Carnival
Rutgers tops Wisconsin 73-65.
Rutgers tops No. 14 Wisconsin, 3rd win in row over top 25 team
Wisconsin State Bar is offering free legal advice for civil cases
Wisconsin State Bar is offering free legal advice for civil cases
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program