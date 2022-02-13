Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people braved the cold temperatures for the Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival today.

The 80-year-old tradition returned for fully in-person celebrations after a hybrid carnival last year.

The Winter Carnival features a variety of events and activities that showcases wintertime fun.

“We believe Wisconsin is beautiful year-round, and there are always ways to get involved in the outdoors, including during the winter. We showcase some of those ways here,” Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said. “We also believe in creating ways for people to connect with one another. During the time of COVID-19, those connections are more important than ever.”

The main attraction of the Winter Carnival is Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota.

Carnival goers say the life-size inflatable statue makes for the perfect photo-op.

“It’s a big Madison tradition. It’s a great photo-op. People love coming here to take pictures, especially if it’s warmer than today,” Winter Carnival goer Paris Boswell said.

Most events have wrapped up for the weekend, but there is still time to check out Rail Jam until 9 p.m. tonight, followed by a free concert.

