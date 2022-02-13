Advertisement

Woman accused of OWI after crashing car into Monona Red Robin

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old woman was processed for a first offense operating while intoxicated citation after driving into a building early Sunday morning, the City of Monona Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the Red Robin on 6522 Monona Drive around 3 a.m. for report of a vehicle that collided into the restaurant building.

Investigation revealed that Donisha Hutton was driving a small SUV on Monona Drive when she drove into the Red Robin building. The restaurant was not open at the time of the collision, according to Monona PD.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was found to be impaired at the time of the crash and admitted to consuming alcohol, police said.

Hutton was processed for the OWI offense and was released to a legal responsible party.

