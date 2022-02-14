Advertisement

Dane Co. deputy terminated after Oct. officer-involved shooting

A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel Rd. as authorities investigate an attack on a deputy on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. deputy who fired at a suspect who allegedly attacked her with an edged weapon lost her job months ago following an investigation into the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office terminated Sara Bortz-Rodriguez on Nov. 17, less than a month after confrontation at Festge County Park, it stated in an update. The 30-year-old Bortz-Rodriguez employment status had not been revealed until Monday, nearly three months after she lost her job.

Bortz-Rodriguez’s termination followed an investigation by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation that did not end until last week. The Sheriff’s Office statement did not include the findings of the DCI investigation. It noted that the decision to fire the seven-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office came after its own administrative investigation.

DCI’s findings will now go to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, which is tasked with determining if charges are in order.

At the time of the incident, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that Bortz-Rodriguez, whose name was not revealed at the time, responded to the park after a report about a suspicious person. The Sheriff’s Office reported the man attacked her with an edged weapon before she fired at him.

Bortz-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital following the incident and was released the next day.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Cross Plains Police Department, which was also involved in the search for the suspect after the shooting, has ever released anything about locating the man. Monday’s statement did not include any information about that part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

A fire at a Dane Co. farm closed the Parmenter Exit, on Feb. 14, 2022.
Parmenter EB exit back open after Middleton structure fire
Dave Black, who inspired generations of students as general manager of UW–Madison’s student...
WSUM 91.7 mourns loss of inaugural general manager Dave Black
Gavel
Darlington teacher accused of sexual assault of a student has signature bond set at $5,000
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Postal delivery driver accused of driving while impaired in uniform