Darlington teacher accused of sexual assault of a student has signature bond set at $5,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Darlington physical education teacher’s signature bond was set at $5,000 in court Monday after he was accused of sexual assault of a student, according to court records.

Jesse Sturtz, 23, appeared in Lafayette County Circuit Court Monday. The terms of his bond include that he is not able to have any contact with the victim, anyone under the age of 18, or the Darlington Community School District.

He is accused of four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

A preliminary hearing for Sturtz is scheduled for March 22.

