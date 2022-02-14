Advertisement

Darlington teacher accused of sexual assault of a student has signature bond set at $5,000

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Darlington physical education teacher’s signature bond was set at $5,000 in court Monday after he was accused of sexual assault of a student, according to court records.

Jesse Sturtz, 23, appeared in Lafayette County Circuit Court Monday. The terms of his bond include that he is not able to have any contact with the victim, anyone under the age of 18, or the Darlington Community School District.

He is accused of four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

A preliminary hearing for Sturtz is scheduled for March 22.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

A fire at a Dane Co. farm closed the Parmenter Exit, on Feb. 14, 2022.
Parmenter EB exit back open after Middleton structure fire
Dave Black, who inspired generations of students as general manager of UW–Madison’s student...
WSUM 91.7 mourns loss of inaugural general manager Dave Black
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. deputy terminated after Oct. officer-involved shooting
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Postal delivery driver accused of driving while impaired in uniform