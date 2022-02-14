Fire closes Parmenter exit from Beltline

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The exit to Parmenter Street from the Beltline east is closed due to a structure fire, according to Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Officials say the fire is on the 4900 block of Parmenter St. and Middleton fire crews are on scene.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt or how long the exit will be closed.

This is developing story, NBC15 has a crew on the way.

