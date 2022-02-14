Gov. Evers announces $1 million in funding for teacher training and recruitment

Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers announces $1 million in funding for teacher training and recruitment
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Feb. 14, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers, in partnership with Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, announced $1 million in funding for the Teacher Training and Recruitment Grant program Monday.

The grants are being made available through the DWD’s Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward program. Nonprofit organizations in the state can apply for up to $500,000 to recruit, train and license teachers to meet the state’s Department of Public Instruction guidelines for serving low-income and urban area school districts.

Gov. Evers said he is committed to making sure kids across the state have access to a quality public education.

“I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why we have prioritized providing resources to our educators and our schools,” Evers said.

The governor originally proposed expanding funding for the program in his 2019-2021 biennial budget proposal, which would have provided $1.2 million to schools over the two year period. That provision was rejected by Republicans in the Legislature and removed from the final budget.

DWD Secretary-designee Pechacek said the program is an investment that will benefit generations to come.

“Investing in our teachers so that they can provide high-quality education is an investment in both our current workforce and future workforce generations,” Pechacek said.

Under the WFF program, the funds are only available to tax exempt 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on March 4.

