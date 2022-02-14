Janesville residents escape unharmed during house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters believe a Janesville home fire started Sunday night after fireplace ashes were thrown away into a garbage can on the side of the residence.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, crews were called to the 900 block of East Russel Road in Janesville for the report of a house fire with smoke and flames visible from the attached garage.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames on the outside of the home that was spreading to the inside of the garage, as well as the eaves and attic of the garage. It was also spreading to the living area of the house.

Two adults and one child were able to escape unharmed, Janesville Fire noted.

Firefighters used multiple lines of attack to extinguish the fire and were able to bring it under control quickly. Crews were on scene for over two hours to put out the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The department stated that the cause of the fire was unintentional, and believed to be from the disposal of fireplace ashes into a garbage can along the outside wall of the house.

There are no damage estimates yet, but the department says the damage to the structure and its contents was extensive. This includes to two vehicles in the garage.

