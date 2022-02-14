Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s mask mandate will come to an end in two weeks. On Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. announced it will not require face coverings starting at the beginning of next month.

Health officials credited the decision to the collapsing new COVID-19 case numbers in the county, noting that the seven-day rolling average peaked at 1,491 cases per day on Jan. 12 and has since fallen to 340 cases per day in the latest report. However, PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich warned that just because the mandate is ending doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over.

“Rather, it signals that we have made it through the Omicron surge and are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” she continued. “The most important thing you can do now is to stay up-to-date on our vaccines as they have proven to be highly effective in protecting you from becoming severely ill, ending up in the hospital, or dying from COVID-19.”

PHMDC points out that the expiration of its mandate does not apply to the federal requirement for masks on public transportation, including public transit networks, airplanes, buses and school buses, trains, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.