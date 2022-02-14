Madison Fire: Family escapes bedroom fire unharmed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department responded to a bedroom fire early Monday morning.

The fire was in the 400 block of Bayview in Madison, and officials were dispatched to the location at 12:32 a.m.

Madison Fire said the fire could have been much worse, had a family member not closed the bedroom door where the fire started. Fire suppression crews worked quickly to contain the fire.

All residents made it out safely after encountering the bedroom fire on the second floor. The resident closed the door and alerted the rest of the family, which gave them enough time to get out safely.

Crews observed flames from a second floor bedroom window when they arrived. Crews proceeded inside and were able to stop the fire from spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the apartment.

Another crew conducted a search to confirm all occupants made it out safely.

Madison Fire is estimating the fire caused $75,000 in damage.

No firefighters or occupants were injured as a result of the fire, according to Madison Fire.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

The apartment building does not have a sprinkler system installed.

