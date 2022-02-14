Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Walworth Co. stabbing

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYONS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested in Walworth County in connection to the stabbing of another man, sheriff’s deputies report Monday.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a request for an ambulance around 6:30 a.m. Monday for the 3100 block of West Barry Drive in the Town of Lyons. Deputies say that after the request was made, the caller hung up.

First responders found a man with multiple stab wounds in the driveway of the home when they arrived. The 28-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Sheriff’s deputies and City of Lake Geneva Police Department officers were able to find the suspect on the property and take him into custody without incident.

Andres Lopez Ruiz, 25, faces the charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Law enforcement noted this is not a random act and there is no danger to the community.

The Lyons Fire Department was assisted by City of Lake Geneva Fire Department paramedics.

