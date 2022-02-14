Advertisement

Man who shot, wounded 5 before taking his life identified

Rochester Police Department
Rochester Police Department(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life.

Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female and after a brief foot chase died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say all five victims are stable and recovering.

Police provided no information about the identity of the victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Postal delivery driver accused of driving while impaired in uniform
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Janesville residents escape unharmed during house fire
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes