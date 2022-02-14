Milder Temperatures Through the Middle of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weakening wave of low pressure will pass by to the south of here today. The low brought a few flurries overnight, and a few more will be possible this morning. Very little, if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will rebound a bit and highs will reach the lower to middle 20s.

Milder temperatures will be seen through the middle of the week. (wmtv)

Even milder air will move into the region through the middle of the week. Highs by Wednesday will reach the middle 40s. Low pressure will bring the likelihood of rain on Wednesday but as colder air fills in during the afternoon, the rain will change to snow. Much colder air will then fill in again for Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning flurries. High: 23. Wind: Becoming NW 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. Wind: E 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 44.

