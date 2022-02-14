MPD: Postal delivery driver accused of driving while impaired in uniform

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A postal delivery driver was pulled over in his mail truck and arrested in uniform Thursday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police stated in an incident report that they pulled the man’s truck over around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that they saw the man stumbling and falling down near an apartment building. Police allege the man’s head was slumped over when they pulled him over, that they could smell intoxicants in the car and that the man’s speech was slurred.

Police state the driver failed his sobriety tests and say he allegedly claimed “it’s because I’m intoxicated” when he could not finish one of the tests.

The driver, Michael Weerts, is accused of his first operating while intoxicated offense.

