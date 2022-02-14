Officials weigh in on the best ways for homeowners to use Airbnb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in the Madison area are weighing in on best practices for homeowners looking to rent a property through Airbnb.

A family says they used a third party to manage rentals at their home in Dane County. They say the most recent rental on February 6th ended with several calls to the police and many unanswered questions on what happened in their home.

The Fitchburg Police Department says officers responded to three calls, arresting one person for a disturbance in the street.

As police investigate the incident, and allegations surrounding the rental of the home, Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Edward Hartwick says it is vital to understand the ordinances governing temporary rentals like Airbnbs in Dane County. He says understanding them before taking on rentals is crucial.

“I’d really stress the ability to have good lines of communication at all hours of the day with both the renter and the company that’s responsible,” said Lt. Hartwick. “Because essentially you’re trusting a company, and not only a company but the folks that are renting your property to take care of your property.”

He added that many disputes on contracts and conduct between homeowners and renters do not turn into criminal incidents.

Tom Larson, Executive Vice President for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, says whoever is in a home or apartment should be a good neighbor.

“The message is you want people to be respectful of who is around them,” said Larson. “because of technology, it has become easier to rent out where you live and has brought different issues to the forefront.”

He says to ensure everyone is respecting your neighbor, it takes everyone, from the homeowner to local government agencies. He added that it starts with the host knowing the local rules and regulations.

The rules for renter are posted on the Public Health Madison & Dane County page, in the same place you can file for licensing to become a Short-Term Rental.

