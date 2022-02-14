Advertisement

Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown pass against the...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line.

Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

