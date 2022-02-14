Snow Showers Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather returns for the upcoming week with just about everything in the forecast. We will start things off with a weak clipper system tonight. This will bring some flurries and snow showers. While there won’t be a lot of moistures, cold temperatures into the single digits will squeeze out all their is and a dusting of snow is likely in many spots which could result in an isolated slick spot.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Monday with a bit of a warm-up into the middle 20s, which is still below normal for this time of year. Another weak system will pass Monday night into Tuesday. This could also bring a light dusting with lows in the upper single digits. Skies clear again Tuesday as a big warm-up approaches. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That warm-up continues Wednesday ahead of a more significant weather maker with highs boosting to the middle 40s.

With the warmer temperatures Wednesday, precipitation will start out as rain. Colder air filters in Wednesday night and will transition things to a wintry mix. That turns into all snow for Thursday. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the late week storm, and it is too early to get specific on what may or may not happen. Stay tuned as we move through the next couple of days.

Colder air and a few snow showers return heading into next weekend.

