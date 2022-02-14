WSUM 91.7 mourns loss of inaugural general manager Dave Black

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The student radio station at the University of Wisconsin- Madison is mourning the loss of inaugural general manager Dave Black Monday, who was set to be honored for his retirement this weekend. He was 66 years old.

WSUM 91.7 Madison Student Radio celebrates 20 years on the air this month, lead by Black. He retired in the fall of 2021 and a virtual retirement celebration was scheduled for him on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Dave started to work on WSUM in 1993 as a graduate student in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication after the previous student radio station shut down.

WSUM said Black championed it to become a full-fledged station starting in 1995. He worked to obtain WSUM’s FCC license, secure a location for the station’s tower and create studios on campus.

Black started WSUM as an internet-only webcast in 1997 so that the station’s first generation of students could have the opportunity to broadcast. WSUM became an FM station in 2002, with the very first broadcast coming from his campus office at 2:22 p.m. on February 22, 2002. Black was then chosen as WSUM’s first general manager.

He had guided the station’s growth from just local Madison coverage to reaching over 183,250 listeners worldwide, WSUM continued, making it one of the largest college radio stations in the nation.

The radio station noted more than 2,000 alumni have passed through WSUM and Black has dedicated his time to all of them, with students going on to opportunities at networks like NBC, NPR and ESPN.

“To say that Dave Black has dedicated his professional life to the advancement of WSUM would be an understatement,” the station stated. “He took seriously the student desire to establish an independent voice on the airwaves and understood the profound impact that a student-run radio station would have on the UW-Madison community at large.”

The radio station noted Black was a husband, father and grandfather.

“He was so loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. His legacy will live on.”

WSUM added that it would share information on his memorial service when it is available.

