$1 million raised toward The Center for Black Excellence and Culture capital campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One million dollars in personal gifts have been donated to support the creation of The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, project organizers announced Tuesday.

The donations to the project led by the Executives for Black Excellence Initiative are part of The Center’s $36 million capital campaign, which has seen donations from over 300 members of the Black community and its honorees since last fall.

The initiative is made up of Dane Co. business leaders who provide personal resources to the center and use their community connections to raise a goal of $3 million.

Dr. Alex Gee, the founder and CEO of The Center, said they were very appreciative of the gifts to invest in this project.

“The speed and scale at which the broader community has rallied behind The Center demonstrates the monumental impact it will have in the South Side and across southern Wisconsin, and their gifts will be felt by generations to come,” Gee said.

The Center is also applying for New Markets Tax Credits, which organizers say should bring up $6 million of additional funding for the project.

Here is the list of individuals who have given to the project initiative:

Jim Yehle (President & CEO, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.) and Jessica Yehle

Kevin Conroy (CEO & President, Exact Sciences) and Sheila Conroy

Kim Sponem (President & CEO, Summit Credit Union) and Mark Sponem (Professional Engineer – Civil, WI Department of Transportation)

Peter Tropman and Virginia Graves (former owners, TMG, Inc.)

Betty Harris Custer and Corkey Custer (Custer Financial Services)

Mike Victorson (CEO, M3 Insurance) and Karin Victorson

Dave Beck-Engel (past-President, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.) and Terri Beck-Engel

Mark Bakken (Managing Partner, HealthX Ventures) and Peggy Merrick-Bakken

Marla Frank and Larry Frank (Frank Productions)

Dan Rashke (CEO & Co-Owner, TASC) and Patti Rashke (Co-Owner, TASC)

The center is set to open its doors in 2023. Organizations and individuals can donate to the capital campaign on the Center’s website.

