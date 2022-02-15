Beloit police investigating Monday night gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating a late-night shooting Monday that damaged a home and a vehicle on the city’s north side.

No injuries were reported, the police department noted, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

According to its statement, officers were first alerted to reports of shots fired around 9:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Royce Ave. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots had been fired.

Investigators also located a home that was struck by gunfire as well as a vehicle. They did not state how badly either of them were damaged.

Because the investigation remains active, the police department declined to share any other information about the incident.

