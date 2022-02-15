Advertisement

Beloit police investigating Monday night gunfire

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating a late-night shooting Monday that damaged a home and a vehicle on the city’s north side.

No injuries were reported, the police department noted, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

According to its statement, officers were first alerted to reports of shots fired around 9:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Royce Ave. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots had been fired.

Investigators also located a home that was struck by gunfire as well as a vehicle. They did not state how badly either of them were damaged.

Because the investigation remains active, the police department declined to share any other information about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Crash closes stretch of Century Ave., in Middleton
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway
Ezekial Burnett, 5, and his father, David Burnett, returned to Milwaukee's Mitchell...
Reunited! Special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport back with 5-year-old
Primary election could cause shake-ups in school board leadership for many local districts