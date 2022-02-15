Advertisement

COVID-19 case drop continues in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another day, another decline for the seven-day rolling-average for new confirmed COVID-19 cases. New Dept. of Health Services show that while the day-to-day number of cases rose over Monday’s five-month low* the average continued its nearly monthlong decline.

The seven-day rolling-average has not increased once since Jan. 15 and on Monday, it fell below 2,000 cases per day for the first time since early November. With the 1,217 new confirmed cases recorded in DHS’ latest report, the seven-day rolling-average has dipped to 1,828 cases per day over the past week.

In all, state health officials have tallied 1,370,146 total cases since the pandemic began.

The rolling-average for deaths too continued its decline. While it has not been as steady drop as new cases, with a few days in which it reversed course, it has been falling. The average now sits at 12 deaths per day over the past week, down from 37 per day just over three weeks ago and the lowest figure since early November, DHS statistics show.

The agency’s number also find that 11,637 people total have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

*-excluding the Thanksgiving and Christmas reports, which would likely have been affected by the holiday.

