Middleton road reopens after crash involving police officer

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A main road that runs by Middleton Hills Park has reopened after a crash that involved one of the police department’s cruisers.

The Middleton Police Dept. shut down Century Ave., between Donna Drive and Nightingale Lane, early Tuesday afternoon because of the crash, that occurred near the High Road intersection.

No details about the crash or any injuries have been released.

A Middleton Police Dept. cruiser along with another sedan were seen being towed from the scene. The silver car suffered severe front end damage.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

