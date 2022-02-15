Dane Co. allocated $3.2M for Alliant Energy Center renovations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alliant Energy Center will receive upgraded facilities thanks to a $3.2 million state tourism grant awarded to Dane County Monday.

According to County Executive Joe Parisi, the funds, allocated by the State of Wisconsin’s Tourism Capital Grant Program, will be used to restore economic activity that was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is a key driver of the state and local economy, providing a world-class entertainment campus for countless shows and exhibitions each year,” Parisi said. “Thanks to the creation of this statewide grant program, the Alliant Energy Center will be able to make necessary upgrades and continue to safely host top events, as our community rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specifically, the grant will fund a physical plant upgrade in order to provide heating, cooling and electrical to serve the center’s year-round needs. The county estimates the services could be completed in about one year from the date of the grant award.

Livestock and agricultural events that generate an average of $16 million in annual direct spending will now take place year-round and significantly increase tourism.

Resident organizations such as World Dairy Expo, Midwest Horse Fair and other returning animal shows will be able to host additional show dates. The expansion will also allow for improved animal care and grooming techniques which require substantial electrical needs, Parisi said.

The county anticipates that added amenities and bookings will generate a new business of one large, three medium and one small additional livestock shows per year. The enhancements would expand visitor attendance and generate direct spending $2 million to $5 million depending on the type of event, the county said.

