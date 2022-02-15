Dane County Regional Airport adds more non-stop flights for spring breakers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport is adding more flights, more non-stop destinations and more seating this year for spring break travelers.

The airport announced Tuesday that it is prepared for travel with 16 non-stop destinations for spring breakers this year, up from 11 last year. DCRA increased the seats available and average seat capacity in planes that service the airport.

DCRA also stated it has added nonstop service to popular locations like Miami, Las Vegas and Orlando.

DCRA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers said the non-stop destinations are a benefit to everyone.

“We encourage people finalizing their spring break travel plans to use Dane County Regional Airport and enjoy a relaxing, easy start and end to their trips,” said Riechers. “Our staff is dedicated to the health and safety of all airport guests.”

Riechers said the airport is using health and safety measures to keep guests healthy. Highly-used surfaces are cleaned throughout the day at the airport. Fogging machines and sanitizer sprayers are also available and masks are currently required by the FAA.

