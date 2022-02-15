Advertisement

Dane County Regional Airport adds more non-stop flights for spring breakers

The airport has added nonstop service to locations like Miami, Las Vegas and Orlando.
(Dane County Regional Airport)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport is adding more flights, more non-stop destinations and more seating this year for spring break travelers.

The airport announced Tuesday that it is prepared for travel with 16 non-stop destinations for spring breakers this year, up from 11 last year. DCRA increased the seats available and average seat capacity in planes that service the airport.

DCRA also stated it has added nonstop service to popular locations like Miami, Las Vegas and Orlando.

DCRA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers said the non-stop destinations are a benefit to everyone.

“We encourage people finalizing their spring break travel plans to use Dane County Regional Airport and enjoy a relaxing, easy start and end to their trips,” said Riechers. “Our staff is dedicated to the health and safety of all airport guests.”

Riechers said the airport is using health and safety measures to keep guests healthy. Highly-used surfaces are cleaned throughout the day at the airport. Fogging machines and sanitizer sprayers are also available and masks are currently required by the FAA.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Homeowners with private wells are responsible for testing their own water.
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board set to take up regulation of PFAS
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers call for overturning election
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Man cited for alleged OWI after Middleton crash involving police car
Fort McCoy
Last group of Afghan refugees leave Fort McCoy to resettle