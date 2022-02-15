Last group of Afghan refugees leave Fort McCoy to resettle

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - The last group of Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy have left the base to resettle, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

Fort McCoy served as one of eight military installations in the U.S. to house Afghan refugees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. More than 74,000 refugees have joined new communities across the U.S., to date.

Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command, said Task Force McCoy was the seventh of eight task forces to conclude its efforts in Operation Allies Welcome.

“I am incredibly proud of the important work our service members along with their interagency partners at Task Force McCoy have done over the last five months, enabling the resettlement of more than 12,600 Afghan personnel into their new communities across the country,” said VanHerck.

While at the military installation, refugees received vaccinations for viruses like COVID-19 and learned English. A pre-departure briefing was held for Afghan refugees on Oct. 28 in preparation for resettlement.

Around 1,200 Afghan refugees remain housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey as they make preparations for resettlement.

