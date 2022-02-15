Advertisement

Madison police investigating death of 9-month-old child

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Court documents show Madison police are investigating last month’s death of a 9-month-old child as a possible case of neglect.

A search warrant filed Monday states a woman may have left the baby alone with a 9-year-old girl for a considerable amount of time on Jan. 31 at an apartment on the city’s west side.

The girl told investigators she had placed the baby on the floor while she went to get a glass of water. When she returned, she said, she forgot the baby was on the floor and stepped on the child’s head.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of the baby’s death was blunt force trauma to her head.

According to MPD’s incident report, its officers, the Fire Department, and EMS responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 to an apartment building on the 7900 block of Tree Lane after receiving reports about an injured child. The child did not survive, the report continued.

