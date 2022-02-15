Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today, Rain Tomorrow

Turning cooler on Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be tracking to the west and north of here over the next 24 hours. This low and its associated warm front will spread some clouds and mild temperatures into the region today. Highs today will reach the upper 30s and highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 40s. A cold front will then sweep in tomorrow and bring the likelihood of rain.

Mild temperature are expected both today and tomorrow.
With the approach and passage of these two fronts, we will experience an increase in wind as well. Temperatures will then fall off by Thursday with highs returning to the lower 20s. Another wave of low pressure will pass to the south of here on Thursday. There are still questions with the exact track of this feature, but the latest forecasts are indicating that most of the snow will be to the south and east of here.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 39. Wind: Becoming SE 15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rising temperatures. Wind: S 15-20 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with rain likely. High: 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow. High: 21.

