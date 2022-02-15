Milder Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A very active middle of the week is still expected through the Great Lakes. A warm front slides through the area tonight which will lead to climbing temperatures through the 30s overnight with cloudy skies. Friday will start off dry, but then scattered showers will develop around midday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will usher in mild temperatures with highs into the middle 40s! A cold front slides through Wednesday night and Thursday morning switching the precipitation to a wintry mix where a quick dusting or coating of ice and snow is possible.

The bigger question remains Thursday with a second surge of moisture and where the heavy band of snow will set up. We continue to be on the line, but data is favoring northern Illinois as the epicenter for heavy snow. We are close enough that a minor shift north could bring us more snow. With that being said, there is still the potential of light accumulations through southeast Wisconsin. Stay tuned!

Arctic high pressure settles in for the end of the week and early weekend. This will bring highs into the 20s and lows around zero. Another disturbance will pass Saturday and Sunday with warmer temperatures and a passing rain or snow shower. A stronger storm system is possible by the early to mid-point of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.