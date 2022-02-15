Advertisement

MPD: 29-year-old man arrested in connection with Madison burglary

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit (BCU), in partnership with Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team (GNCAT), located and arrested a Madison man in connection with a burglary.

According to MPD, Colton S. Reindahl, 29, was arrested on the 2500 block of East Johnston Street at around 3:40 p.m.

A search was conducted at an address in the 1500 block of Box Elder Road in the Town of Medina. Police said evidence was seized.

A trailer stolen during a Madison burglary was recovered, as well as stolen tools and accessories.

Reindahl was taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold. Additional charges were referred to the Dane County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Mild temperature are expected both today and tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Today, Rain Tomorrow
Greyhound Carlos donates blood at UW Veterinary Care.
Making a Difference: Donor dogs & cats provide lifesaving blood for area pets in need
About once a month, Carlos the greyhound eagerly walks with UW Veterinary Care Blood Donor...
Making a Difference: Donor dogs & cats provide lifesaving blood for area pets in need
What to know about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
What to know about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine