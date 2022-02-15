MPD: 29-year-old man arrested in connection with Madison burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit (BCU), in partnership with Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team (GNCAT), located and arrested a Madison man in connection with a burglary.

According to MPD, Colton S. Reindahl, 29, was arrested on the 2500 block of East Johnston Street at around 3:40 p.m.

A search was conducted at an address in the 1500 block of Box Elder Road in the Town of Medina. Police said evidence was seized.

A trailer stolen during a Madison burglary was recovered, as well as stolen tools and accessories.

Reindahl was taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold. Additional charges were referred to the Dane County Attorney’s Office.

